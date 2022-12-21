Joe Budden Apologizes For 'Careless' Comments About Megan Thee Stallion [Photo]

Tory Lanez’s assault/firearm trial in California has captured the attention of Hip Hop fans around the world. Many people, including podcaster Joe Budden, have shared their opinion on what has played out in the courtroom so far.

via: Rap-Up

Joe Budden is sorry for his “careless” comments about Megan Thee Stallion.

Amid the ongoing Tory Lanez shooting trial, the podcast host took to the airwaves to issue an apology to the “Savage” rapper after claiming she’s done “horrible things to some really great people.”

Budden said he reflected on his remarks after receiving phone calls from “women that I love and appreciate and admire.”

“I’m apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health. That didn’t sit right with my soul and my spirit,” he told his listeners. “But that’s not funny, because whether you believe her or don’t believe her, can you afford to be wrong? And the answer is no.”

He continued, “I would not feel right if that girl went home and did something to herself. Then I would just be a part of the [problem]. And there is seemingly a Megan hate train going on across socials.”

The apology comes after Budden received backlash for questioning Meg’s character, despite not actually knowing her personally.

“I want to be clear, I don’t know her as a person. She could be amazing,” he said in an earlier episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast.” “For me, personally, I’ve seen this woman do horrible things to some really great people that I have long-standing relationships with in this industry so I’m biased. You can’t just treat my friend and people I f**k with and people I’ve seen in this game of 15 years a certain way.”

During her testimony in the trial last week, Megan recalled how difficult it has been to deal with all the hateful comments from Tory’s supporters.

“Because I was shot, I’ve been turned into some kind of villain, and he’s the victim. This has messed up my whole life,” she said. “I wish he would’ve just killed me if I knew I’d have to go through this.”

The felony assault trial, for which Tory has pleaded not guilty, continues for an eighth day. On Monday, prosecutors attempted to charge Tory with witness tampering based on an alleged $1 million bribe he made to Megan and her former best friend Kelsey Harris, but a judge denied the motion.