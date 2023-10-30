Jodie Turner-Smith Steps Out With Mystery Man After Joshua Jackson Split

Jodie Turner-Smith had fun celebrating Halloween.

via: AceShowbiz

Turner-Smith has been spotted out and about with a mystery man. More than three weeks after filing for divorce from Joshua Jackson, the “Queen & Slim” actress was seen attending a Halloween party with the unidentified man.

On Friday, October 28, the 37-year-old actress was caught on camera making her way to the Rande Gerber-hosted Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles with the man. In pictures making their rounds, the two could be seen walking arm-in-arm.

Jodie and the man appeared to have been joined by their female pal. One of the photos captured the three of them heading to the venue with him walking in between the two women. Their female friend also had her hand on the man’s arm.

For the bash, Jodie donned a white bra top and paired it with a white-and-black plaid skirt. Over the top, she wore a black jacket. She put on a pair of long white socks, black boots with platform high heels and layers of necklaces to complete the costume. Her hair was styled into a number of big and small braids.

The “Sex Education” star appeared at the party after she shockingly filed for divorce on October 2. In the legal documents, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind separation from Joshua, her husband of nearly four years. She reportedly also wrote September 13 as the date of the split.

In the papers, Jodie asked for joint custody of their daughter, Janie, and also requested for the option of spousal support to be removed. Her documents further showed that the two have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Jodie and Joshua reportedly called off their marriage due to their hectic schedule. A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight, “Jodie and Joshua’s hectic work schedules started to weigh on their relationship starting over a year ago when they were both filming projects and not always in the same place.”

The source continued, “They tried to make things work and were taking steps to help their relationship and deal with managing their busy schedules.” The source added, “From an outside perspective, things looked great for a while, but privately, they were slowly growing apart.”