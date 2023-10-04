Jimmy Butler Working On Country Music, Wants To Perform With Morgan Wallen

Jimmy Butler is heading from the basketball court to the recording studio.

via: Vibe

Butler has been a force in the NBA playoffs over the last few years and aspires to be a star in another craft. The 34-year-old is working on becoming a country artist and wants to perform with Morgan Wallen one day.

The Miami Heat superstar spoke with Rolling Stone on Monday and revealed that he’s already been in the studio. “I don’t want to tell anyone who I’ve been writing with because then it’ll ruin the surprise,” Butler said. “Now, I’m in the lab writing and producing country music. We got some real artists and songwriters. We probably got around 45 tracks right now, and I hope to go write some more.”

While he’s keeping mum on who his collaborators are, the Marquette graduate assured people that they will find out whenever his project drops. “There’s definitely going to be an album,” he said. “That’s the goal. I just don’t know when. The date I want to do it always gets pushed back because this other job that I have, playing basketball, kind of overshadows everything. [Laughs] And maybe some of the songs will be down the line for my second or third album. I can’t wait to get it to the people.”

Jimmy Butler on his friend Morgan Wallen's N-word controversy in 2021: "Wasn’t no controversy for me. I don’t even know what happened. I heard about it. I didn’t see the video. I didn’t look much into it and I’m not going to look much into it." ? https://t.co/4Otm6cAXq4 pic.twitter.com/AvS88utdBb — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 2, 2023

One person that people may see on Jimmy Butler’s forthcoming albums, perhaps the best person to work with on country music at this point in time, is Morgan Wallen. Butler, who called Wallen a friend, said that he would like to join the megastar on stage for his Sept. 14 show in Toronto, which would also fall on his 35th birthday.

While Wallen is very successful, he has also dealt with some controversy due to a 2021 video where he can be heard saying the N-word. Butler revealed that he wasn’t too fazed by that being uncovered. “I heard about it,” the six-time NBA All-Star said. “I didn’t see the video. I didn’t look much into it and I’m not going to look much into it. I don’t think he’s a bad human being in any way, shape or form. He is a friend of mine, and I don’t know what happened.”

Butler attributed the controversial statement to Wallen’s humanity and doesn’t hold it against him, saying, “Obviously, it was a mistake, I think he learned from it, I think he knows better, and I don’t know what was said and in what context, but I think he’s an incredible human being who made a mistake.”

Country singer, Morgan Wallen, issued an apology for using the N word.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back….” Listen, the only reason that word even comes out is because it’s part of your vocabulary. pic.twitter.com/tnU3D9n8YS — Natasha ? (@ndelriego) February 3, 2021