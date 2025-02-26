Jesus Guerrero’s Family Thanks Kylie Jenner for Covering Hairstylist’s Funeral Expenses

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Jesus Guerrero’s family is expressing their gratitude.

News broke Saturday that Guerrero, a beloved celebrity beautician who also worked with Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and more stars, had died “very suddenly and unexpectedly.”

Guerrero’s cause of death was not revealed to the public.

Following the tragedy, his sister, Gris Guerrero, launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to transport the Los Angeles-based stylist’s body to Texas.

On Tuesday, the family updated the listing to confirm that the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, has offered to cover the funeral expenses.

“When this go fund me was set up we created it thinking we would have to take care of all the expenses ourselves. We didn’t want to burden any clients with this. Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support,” the update reads.

The hairstylist’s family added that the previously donated sum of $96,000 will “go toward the costs associated with securing his belongings home” and other “unexpected expenses to settle his assets.”

“With his death being so unexpected there are many things that weren’t set up for a time like this. The next several months will have many hoops we will have to jump through to ensure we honor him in the best way we can,” they explained.

“Our mother will be taking time off to ensure that everything gets taken care of and so that she can greave properly because a mother should never have to bury her child. We truly appreciate everyone’s support. Thank you,” the post concluded.

The “Kardashians” star — who has a net worth of $710 million, according to Forbes — has been privately in communication with Guerrero’s family following the news.

The billionaire beauty mogul honored the hairstylist on Tuesday after taking a few days to mourn his loss in private.

“Jesus was more than my friend – he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support,” Jenner wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos and videos of them working all over the world.

“I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.”

The mom of two thanked him for “always being there” for her and “lifting [her] up” over the years.

“The pain of losing you is just unbearable and i don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love,” she continued. “I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.”

Jenner added, “Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel.”

The duo began working together in 2019 and became close friends over the years.

Following the loss of her pal, Jenner decided to skip Sunday’s 2025 SAG Awards, where her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, won best actor for playing Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.”

via: Page Six

