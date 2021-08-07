Jessie J Responds After Nicki Minaj Shades Her Over ‘Bang Bang’ Drama [Photo + Video]

Jessie J has faced the wrath of social media’s Barbz (Nicki Minaj stans) after the artists shared conflicting accounts of how their collab “Bang Bang” came to be.

“I respect you publicly being yourself @nickiminaj • So here I am being myself,” Jessie begain her lengthy message to the rapper. “If we can’t laugh in the lives we have been blessed with. What’s the point. It really isn’t that deep.”

“From the moment I met you to now I have shown you nothing but love and gratitude for how f***ing blessed I was to have you and @arianagrande who btw wrote Bang Bang with the insanely talented Max Martin which I found out today. Jesus. What a day. Sorry Ari. I never knew. Wild.” She continued, “I’m the first person to admit Bang Bang would NEVER have been what it was without you guys.”

“I’m sorry I got the story wrong all these years, I was told you heard the song and wanted to be on it by someone clearly gassing me up at the label. (Bless them and my naive ass) Thank you for clarifying I was wrong on that and Do it like dude ? Told me huh.”

“Look, the song did it’s damn thing. I will never say you asked to be on the song ever again. Although all this drama means memes and man have the memes of me have kept me entertained all day,” she said, adding, “Always love and light from me babes ?.”

The whole incident started when Glamour interviewed Jessie last week. She said Minaj asked to be on the hit song “Bang Bang” with Ariana Grande and herself. For whatever reason, the misinformed statement struck a nerve with the rapper who publicly shamed the star for getting it wrong. “Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop LoveU,” she tweeted on August 5.

Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? ? chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile??This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop? LoveU? pic.twitter.com/LShiO3wEm6 — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY MIXTAPE OUT NOW?????? (@NICKIMINAJ) August 6, 2021

