Jessica Alba Officially Files for Divorce from Husband Cash Warren After 16 Years of Marriage

BY: Walker

Published 20 seconds ago

Jessica Alba has officially filed for divorce from husband Cash Warren.

According to court documents, both parties filed on Feb. 7, and both listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. They listed the date of the split as Dec. 27, 2024.

Both Alba and Warren are asking for joint legal and physical custody of their three kids: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

Regarding spousal support, both parties indicated they want to “reserve for future determination the issue of support payable” to each other.

Alba also requested her legal name be restored from Jessica Marie Warren to Jessica Marie Alba.

Alba announced her split from Warren in an Instagram post shared in January.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years-both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she began. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Her statement continued, “We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Alba and Warren met on the set of the 2005 film “Fantastic Four,” where Warren was working as a director’s assistant and Alba played Sue Storm. They tied the knot on May 19, 2008.

“Good Morning America” has reached out to Alba and Warren for comment.

via: ABC News

