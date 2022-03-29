Jesse Williams Wants $40K Monthly Child Support Payments Reduced

Jesse Williams is asking for the $40,000 monthly child support payments he’s been paying his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, to be reduced.

via: Page Six

“I am requesting the Court reduce the child support to a reasonable amount I can afford given the significant reduction in my income and the now fluctuating nature of my income,” the actor, 40, said in court documents filed last Thursday and obtained by Page Six.

Williams left the ABC medical drama in May 2021 after 12 seasons and now stars in the Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg’s play “Take Me Out.”

He claimed in the documents that he currently makes $1,668 per week compared to his grand total of $6.2 million and $183,000 in residuals from “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Williams said the hit TV show was the “primary source of income for [his] family” and argued that he cannot afford the hefty bill each month since exiting. He and Drake-Lee, 40, share joint custody of their two children: Sadie, 8 and Maceo, 6.

“The child support of $40,000 per month ($480,000 per year) which commenced October 1, 2019, was based almost entirely on my ‘Grey’s’ episodic fees which was my then primary source of income,” he explained in the filing.

“Child support was also based on my other sources of income which included my ‘Grey’s’ residuals for shows I appeared in during the marriage, and after Aryn and I separated, as well as sporadic income from occasional smaller acting, endorsement or appearance work,” he continued. “All of my additional sources of income were/are far less than my former episodic fees from ‘Grey’s.’”

Williams said his kids would not be affected by the proposed change since they have always lived a “modest lifestyle.”

He also explained that he departed his role as Dr. Jackson Avery because it “marked over 95% of my acting reputation and it was imperative to expand my body of work before it became too late.”

Williams and Drake-Lee separated in April 2017, but they did not finalize their divorce until October 2020. The exes had a tumultuous breakup and were even ordered to attend “high-conflict” parenting classes in April 2021.

The two met around 2007 when Williams was a schoolteacher in New York City. They tied the knot in September 2012.