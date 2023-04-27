Jerry Springer Dead at 79 Following Battle with Cancer

Jerry Springer, host of the hit syndicated talk show “The Jerry Springer Show” that ran for 27 years, has died.

He was 79.

A family spokesperson says Jerry had been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago, and this week he took a turn for the worse. He died at his home in the Chicago area.

Prior to his legendary TV run, Jerry was a politician who ran a failed campaign for U.S. Congress in 1970, got elected to Cincinnati’s City Council in 1971, and became the city’s mayor in 1977. He served one term. ‘The Jerry Springer’ show debuted in 1991 focusing on political issues — but we all know how quickly THAT changed.

The show aired its final episode in 2018.

Jerry made one more run in TV, with his courtroom show, “Judge Jerry,” which ran for 3 seasons.

He’s survived by his daughter Katie Springer and his sister Evelyn.