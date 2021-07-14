Jerry O’Connell Replacing Sharon Osbourne on ‘The Talk’ [Video]

The Talk is giving Jerry O’Connell a permanent seat at the table.

“It’s fun, and it works, and we’re going to have a lot of fun,” the “Stand by Me” actor, 47, said on Wednesday’s episode, which aired on his 14th wedding anniversary with Rebecca Romijn.

O’Connell is the first male to hold the position full-time, although he has been a frequent guest host in the past.

He joins panelists Amanda Kloots, Elaine Welteroth, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba.

“You ladies have been so welcoming to me,” he told them Wednesday. “I mean, I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you’re just gracious, you’re kind, you’re fun, and it worked.”

The CBS daytime show also shared the news on Twitter with a clip of their newest host wearing a “Rocky”-like costume set to Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.”

“Join us in welcoming @MrJerryOC to The Talk family,” they captioned the video with a hands-up emoji.

In the clip, which aired at the top of Wednesday’s episode, O’Connell cheerfully greeted several people from the crew before changing into a suit and getting bouquets of flowers to gift his fellow co-hosts.

“Yay! Here he is, the newest member of ‘The Talk,’ Jerry O’Connell!” Underwood, 57, then told the audience amid a roar of cheers.

Kloots, 39, welcomed the newbie by saying on the show, “We have all loved getting to know you the last couple of months.”

Executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, meanwhile, said in a statement that they are “beyond thrilled” to have O’Connell on the show.

“We loved his infectious enthusiasm, humor, openness and insights as a guest co-host and look forward to him now bringing those dynamic qualities to the show every day,” the EPs added. “As an accomplished actor, devoted husband and father, Jerry will bring a unique and entertaining perspective to the conversation.”

The camaraderie is a far cry from the turmoil that made headlines earlier in Season 11.

In March, Osbourne, 68, was awarded a massive payout after she quit “The Talk” over an on-air disagreement she had with Underwood over her pal Piers Morgan’s disdain for Megan Markle.

Following the spat, Page Six exclusively reported that an internal investigation had been launched after Welteroth, 34, and her hairstylist complained about an allegedly “racially insensitive and hostile environment” on the show following the explosive March 10 broadcast.

Then, a bombshell report citing multiple sources, including former “The Talk” co-host Leah Remini, claimed Osbourne had used racist slurs when talking about others on the show.

The former “Kings of Queens” star, 51, alleged Osbourne had referred to “Talk” alum Julie Chen, who is Chinese-American, as a “wonton” and “slanty eyes” and former co-host Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian, as a “p—y licker.”

Osbourne referred to the accusations as a “pile-on.”

“Everybody’s got an opinion and everybody’s got a voice – it’s fine,” she told the Daily Mail. “It’s about knowing somebody’s been called out for something and then somebody else is like, ‘Yes! I’m going to add something too.’”

“The Talk” premiered on CBS in 2010.

Osbourne’s rep declined to comment on the announcement of O’Connell replacing her.

