Jeremy Allen White is about to break more hearts — this time across multiple genders. The “Bear” star has landed the lead role in Netflix’s limited series adaptation of André Aciman’s novel “Enigma Variations.” The romance drama will see White step into the complex and emotional world of Paul, whose desires and relationships unfold and evolve over the years.

If Aciman’s name sounds familiar, it should—he’s the same literary mind behind “Call Me by Your Name.” That means we can expect an aching, atmospheric love story packed with longing, heartbreak, and a romance that will linger long after the series ends. Here’s everything we know about Jeremy Allen White’s bisexual role in “Enigma Variations.”

The Story Behind ‘Enigma Variations’

“Enigma Variations” follows Paul, a man whose love life is anything but linear. The story charts his journey from his adolescent infatuation with his family’s cabinetmaker in southern Italy to his adult entanglements with both men and women across decades and continents. Paul is a man in a constant state of longing, with relationships that burn hot and fast or smolder in the background for years. His desires are temporary but deeply felt, tangled in nostalgia, hope, and regret. Aciman makes Paul’s story an internal, raw experience—one that, in the hands of White, will be amazing.

Jeremy Allen White Takes On The Main Character Paul

Jeremy Allen White’s bisexual role as Paul marks an exciting new chapter in his career. Typically known for his gritty, emotionally charged performances, White has repeatedly proven that he thrives in roles that require vulnerability and intensity. In “Enigma Variations,” he’ll bring to life a character who doesn’t fit neatly into romantic categories. His character’s desires are fluid, and his emotional turmoil is just as gripping as his passion. It’s a role that demands both sensitivity and rawness, something White has mastered in his previous performances.

Aciman is known for effortlessly capturing the nuances of attraction and longing. He explained in a 2020 interview with PIBE Magazine that he wanted to detail the sexual escapades of a bisexual man.

“I wanted to turn every possible stone and examine how he desires and whom he desires,” the author said.

“I love the fact that nothing stays the same and that what seemed firmed up one moment suddenly vanishes the next … Paul wants someone at the age of twelve, and then in his mid to late forties wants someone else. His way of wanting bears his signature, as it has not changed a bit since childhood. The person one wants always remains an incomprehensible other,” he continued.

From ‘Shameless’ to ‘The Bear:’ Jeremey Allen White’s Rise To Stardom

Jeremy Allen White has been a Hollywood favorite since his breakout role as Philip “Lip” Gallagher on Showtime’s “Shameless.” Playing the sharp-witted, self-destructive eldest Gallagher son for 11 seasons, White became a household name. He has earned praise for his ability to balance humor with heartbreak. But FX’s “The Bear” cemented his status as one of the most compelling actors of his generation. His portrayal of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a brilliant but tormented chef, earned him several awards, including two Primetime Emmys and three Golden Globes. Now, with “Enigma Variations,” White is stepping into yet another emotionally layered role—one that further showcases his ability to embody characters caught in the beautiful mess of love and identity.

When Can Fans Expect ‘Enigma Variations’ To Arrive On Netflix?

An official release date for “Enigma Variations” hasn’t been announced. The project is currently in development. Given Netflix’s track record with adaptations, expectations are high for this one. For now, fans will have to settle for rewatching “The Bear” and daydreaming about White’s upcoming role.

With Jeremy Allen White’s bisexual role at the center of “Enigma Variations,” Netflix is poised to deliver another must-watch romance drama. White’s history of taking on intense, emotionally driven characters suggests his portrayal of Paul will be riveting.

Are you excited to see Jeremy Allen White in “Enigma Variations?” Let us know your thoughts below!