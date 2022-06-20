Jennifer Lopez Praised for Using Gender-Neutral Pronouns for Child Emme During Performance [Video]

Jennifer Lopez referred to her child Emme using ‘they/them’ pronouns while introducing the 14-year-old on stage in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Awwww this was so sweet. JLo introducing her kid using their proper pronouns and then them dueting ? https://t.co/uEDL7Argbo — Ana R (@ShawAndOrder) June 20, 2022

omg just saw a a video of JLo embracing Emmes they/them pronouns and them singing with a rainbow mic and I’m crying ? — Ed ? (@123EduLopez) June 19, 2022

via Page Six:

“I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won’t, so this is a very special occasion, because they’re very, very busy and booked and pricey,” the Grammy winner, 52, said while performing at the Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala. “They cost me when they come out.”

The songwriter continued using gender-neutral pronouns, adding, “They’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me.”

Lopez and her child subsequently wowed fans with a duet of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.”

Emme paired their hot pink shirt and shorts with a black hat and matching shoes, while their mom rocked a turquoise set and a feathered robe.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer shares the 14-year-old and son Maximilian with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Check out a clip of Jennifer and Emme’s duet below.