Mo’Nique Apologizes to D.L. Hughley’s Family But Says She ‘Meant Every Motherf*cking Thing’ About the Actor [Video]

Mo’Nique has issued a public apology to D.L. Hughley’s family for bringing up his daughter’s sexual trauma — but that’s where it stops.

via Complex:

While performing at the Duke Energy Center of Performing Arts in Raleigh, North Carolina, Mo’Nique apologized to Hughley’s family for her actions.

“I’d like to consider myself a woman of honor,” the actress said onstage. “So I’ve got to do something right now publicly, that I did publicly. And when I fuck something up, I’ve got to fix it up. So I’m going to take care of that right now before I go any motherfucking further. To D.L. Hughley’s family, I want to publicly apologize if I hurt anyone’s feelings.”

Mo’Nique added, “I want to publicly apologize to his wife, his babies, if I hurt their feelings because that was never my goddamn intention. I never meant to hurt their feelings.”

As for D.L., the Precious star doubled down on her previous remarks. “Oh, but that n***a D.L., I meant every motherfucking thing I said,” she added.

Earlier this month, the beef between Mo’Nique and D.L. turned personal, as the former shared a video in which the latter is seen discussing his initial response to his daughter informing him of an alleged sexual assault.

“When I said ‘how can DL’s wife suck the dick of a coward’, this is what I meant,” she captioned the footage.

Hughley’s other daughter, Ryan Nicole Shepard, subsequently called out Mo’Nique for mentioning her sister and mother in their public spat.

“Out of all things you could have legitimately said about my dad, if that’s the route you wanted to take, you chose to be deliberately mean and hurtful to two Black women who have nothing to do with this conversation,” Shepard wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “Using my mama and my sister to show people my father’s character only shows how little mental stability, dignity, morality and respect you have not only for yourself but other Black women.”

Days later, Hughley took to Instagram to blast Mo’Nique for bringing up his daughter’s sexual trauma, saying that his response marked “the final straw” and “last breath I’ll waste” on the feud.

“I know I said that I had done all I could here about this whole Mo’Nique situation but over the weekend her and her husband released a video where I was doing an interview and I detailed my daughter’s sexual trauma,” Hughley said. “Mo’Nique has taken that video and perverted it for her own uses. She decided to add her own narrative.”

From there, D.L. called Mo’Nique a “monster” while referencing her Oscar-winning performance in Precious.

“You are a monster. You literally are,” he said. “You didn’t play Precious’ mother. You let her out. You stopped pretending to be human and you won…an Oscar for being exactly who you are. Who says they love women and are there for women…and would trot out someone’s sexual trauma just to use in an argument?”

We’re tired.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)