Beyoncé’s new era kicks off tonight.

After announcing her new album, ‘Renaissance,’ just a few days ago, Beyoncé has quietly updated her Instagram bio to announce that her new single “Break My Soul” drops tonight at midnight.

The song will serve as the lead single from ‘Renaissance’ and was produced by The-Dream.

6. Break My Soul midnight — MUSIC ICON THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) June 20, 2022

Are you ready? In case you forgot, ‘Renaissance’ drops July 29.