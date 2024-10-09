Jennifer Lopez Was ‘Devastated’ After Canceling Summer Tour amid ‘Hardest Time of My Life’ — Her Plans for What’s Next

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Jennifer Lopez is getting candid about her turbulent summer.

After scrapping a string of North American concerts planned for summer 2024, the singer and actress explained the decision during a wide-ranging conversation with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine published Oct. 9.

“I can’t wait to get back out there,” said J. Lo, 55. “I have the most understanding and loving fans in the world. Some fan bases can be spicy. Mine are just a bunch of lovers.”

The Atlas star explained, “I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life.”

Lopez canceled the tour in May, months before she filed for divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck on Aug. 20. “And I’m glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me,” she said. “Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself.”

The “On the Floor” performer expressed thanks to her fans for “understanding” the move, before assuring Glaser she’ll “be out there entertaining you and shaking my ass sooner than you know.”

This Is Me…Live was originally set to run from June to August, in support of her latest studio album This Is Me…Now, which dropped in February. The cancellation was initially announced by Live Nation, and the company said Lopez was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

She then released a statement on her OntheJLo website and explained why it was a tough decision to make. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she wrote at the time.

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again,” added Lopez. “I love you all so much. Until next time…”

