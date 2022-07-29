Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reportedly Hire Luxury Event Planner For Lavish Wedding Bash

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had an intimate wedding, but they’re planning a BIG party to celebrate.

via Page Six:

Multiple sources exclusively tell Page Six that the newlyweds — who got legally hitched in Las Vegason July 16 — have hired luxury event planner Colin Cowie to create the lavish wedding bash of their dreams.

One insider confirmed that the party will take place at Affleck’s 87-acre property in Riceboro, Ga., likely in the next few weeks.

Cowie has created some of the most extravagant soirées for some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Jordan, Nicole Kidman and even Lopez in the past.

He and his team promise to give their clients everything from “a royal wedding of epic proportions [to] the most glamorous, sophisticated and tasteful backyard wedding.”

But his services are not for those with shallow pockets. According to Cowie’s website, his company — which has offices in New York and Los Angeles — produces national and international events “with budgets ranging from $25,000 to $25 million.”

A source previously told us Lopez and Affleck’s wedding celebration would be a multi-day affair and that there could be a party on the nearby St. Simons Island, known for its beautiful beaches, wellness retreats and a picturesque lighthouse.

We were told that the two- or three-day ordeal would be for “everyone they love but could not invite” to their shock nuptials in Sin City.

The source also said the couple’s guest list includes famous pals Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Lopez’s “Shades of Blue” co-star, Drea de Matteo.

Good for them. Life is short — they should celebrate!