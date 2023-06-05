Jennifer Hudson Treats Fans To Pics With Son David To Celebrate His Graduation [Photos]

Jennifer Hudson took some time to celebrate her son David’s graduation from middle school with a series of fun snaps to her Instagram.

via: AceShowbiz

The 41-year-old shared the said pictures on Instagram on Saturday, June 3. The post also included an image where the singer held a cardboard sign featuring her son’s face as she wore a blue graduation gown.

J.Hud also attached a video of a plane pulling a sky banner that read, “Congratulations DOJ! And class of 2023!” Alongside the post, she gushed, “It’s official !!! My baby is a high schooler now !”

“We had such a wonderful day celebrating with family and friends,” the EGOT winner further raved. “I am sooo proud of you DOJ ! Team Jhud can yal help give DOJ a huge congratulations!”

Many have since left congratulatory comments. One in particular was Viola Davis, who simply replied, “Congratulations,” adding three red heart emojis. LaTocha Scott added, “Congratulations DOJ.”

J.Hud shares David with her ex-fiance, former WWE star David Otunga. The two called it quits in November 2017 after a decade-long relationship.

J.Hud hasn’t talked much about David Jr. She also rarely shared posts about the teenage boy on social media. However, she made an exception when celebrating special moments like birthdays.

Back in August 2022, the “American Idol” alum shared pictures and videos from David Jr.’s 13th birthday. The shots featured a cool cake spelling out the teen’s initials and different race vehicles.

“Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!” J.Hud penned in the caption at that time. “I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!!”