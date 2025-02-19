‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Renewed For Season 4

BY: Walker Published 44 minutes ago

Jennifer Hudson isn’t leaving your TV screens any time soon: Her daytime Emmy-nominated series The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for a fourth season by the Fox Television Stations.

The Daytime Emmy-nominated show saw significant growth in 2025, reaching a season-high of total viewers during the week of January 13 with +21% increase in A25-54 (since late October 2024).

The nationally syndicated talk show features celebrity guests, viral moments, music, and community heroes. Season 3 guests included former First Lady Michelle Obama, Usher, Angela Bassett, Keke Palmer, Gwen Stefani, Cynthia Erivo, Kelly Rowland, Jimmy Kimmel, Smokey Robinson, Keith Urban, Ted Danson, Aaron Pierre, Ray Romano, and Kerry Washington. Upcoming guests include Kevin Hart, K-Pop Superstar Jennie, Anthony Mackie, Coco Jones, Adam Levine, Tina Knowles, Regina Hall, and Big Sean among others.

“It is an unbelievable privilege to spend your days being able to engage with inspiring people from all walks of life; to hear their stories and connect on shared experiences; and to hopefully leave audiences a little more joyful than when they arrived,” said Hudson in a statement. “This show is a testament to what happens when you do what you love, and when you do it alongside an unstoppable team who creates magic in new ways every single day. I’m so excited to take this adventure to new heights in season 4!”

David Decker, President of Content Sales, Warner Bros. Discovery said: “Audiences and our great television station partners agreed – JHud is must have television. We believe in great programming, and Warner Bros. Television Group always delivers for our business and fans.”

Since its launch, the show has received 10 Daytime Emmy nominations and recently earned two NAACP Image Award Nominations for Outstanding Talk Show Series and Outstanding Talk Show Host, along with GLAAD Media Award nominations for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode in 2025. Hudson was recognized with the Excellence in Media Award at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, among other honors.

“Jennifer Hudson’s extraordinary talent and ability to connect with people have made The Jennifer Hudson Show a standout in daytime,” added Lauren Blincoe, SVP, Current Programming, Telepictures. “This season, the show has seen incredible growth, creating moments that resonate beyond the screen – like the viral sensation Spirit Tunnel being a powerful example. Jennifer embodies the show’s Choose Joy message in every episode, and as we head into season 4, we’re grateful for the continued support of our station partners and proud to build on this momentum with Jennifer and our award-winning production team.”

Produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Jennifer Hudson Show is executive produced by Hudson, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III.

