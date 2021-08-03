Jennifer Aniston Says She Cut Unvaccinated People Out of Her Life

“I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate,” the 52-year-old actress told InStyle. “I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day.”

“It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

In June 2020, before vaccines were widely available in the U.S., the “Morning Show” star encouraged people to mask up.

“This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of people’s lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate,” she said. “If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same.”

Aniston filmed the second season of “The Morning Show” through the pandemic, and though the show briefly stopped production after a positive test in December, Aniston said the show’s “incredible epidemiology team” kept things smooth.

With the delta variant out here wreaking havoc — we don’t blame her!