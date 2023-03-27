Jen Shah's Sentence Reduced by 1 Year After Reporting to Prison in Telemarketing Fraud Case

Jen Shah’s incarceration release date has been moved up.

via: Page Six

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” convict’s sentence has been reduced by one year, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ inmate database.

She’s now scheduled to be released on Aug. 30, 2028, from Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas.

“I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week — she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole,” her rep told People in a statement.

“She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her.”

Page Six has reached out to Shah’s attorney for comment.

Shah, 49, pleaded guilty in July 2022 to defrauding thousands of people out of money, particularly the elderly, in a telemarketing scheme. She had originally pleaded not guilty in the headline-making case.

The Bravolebrity reported to prison on Feb. 17, 2023, to serve her six-and-a-half-year sentence, which is now five and a half years. She also has to pay $6.5 million in restitution.

Before turning herself in, Shah got a tattoo in honor of her family, inking her husband’s and sons’ names — Sharrief, Sharrief Jr. and Omar — on her right forearm.

Omar also chose to have his mother’s middle name, “Keiki,” tattooed on his left arm.

Since beginning her sentence, Shah has launched a digital journey in which she updates fans about her time in the clink, where she already said she doesn’t feel she belongs.

“I keep thinking this is insane, completely ridiculous. Why am I here? I mean, I know why I’m here, but this just feels like someone like me doesn’t belong here. I’ve never been in trouble before,” she wrote.

Shah also said she had to “stop [herself] from going down this self-destructive path of thinking” and remind herself that she is locked up “because of [her] bad decisions.”

“I am here because I did this to myself,” she admitted, “and there is no one to blame but me.”