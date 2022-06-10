Jen Shah 'Very Serious' About Adding Kim Kardashian To Legal Team In Impending Federal Fraud Trial [Video]

Jen Shah is opening up about her legal troubles and addressing her previous comments about wanting to bring Kim Kardashian onto her legal team.

via: AceShowbiz

In the Thursday, June 9 episode of “Up and Adam” interview, the 48-year-old reality star insisted that she wasn’t joking when she said she wanted Kim, a longtime advocate for criminal justice reform and the Innocent Project, to be a part of her legal team. “I was being very serious when I mentioned Kim Kardashian because I respect Kim Kardashian for the work that she has done,” she told host Adam Newell.

“I am grateful for the work she has done for the black people that have been wrongly accused, that have been imprisoned, that she has fought for, that she has lobbied for, that she has gone to the White House to fight with, alongside their family, to get people out,” Jen further elaborated. She continued, “These are people that should never be there. She took time to do that, and I respect that. I look up to her for that.”

Jen also said she knows how hard Kim has been working to pursue her legal passion and that she respects her hard work. The Bravolebrity shared, “I supported my husband through law school. I saw how grueling that is. I know what it’s like to watch somebody prepare for the bar exam, you know? And I believe she did it to further help people and be on the right side of justice, and I admire that.”

Elsewhere during the chat, Jen, who has been maintaining her innocence since her March 2021 arrest, said, “I’m fighting for my freedom.” She then said while holding back her tears, “I’m innocent. I’m not guilty of any of these charges that I’ve been accused of. I’m innocent.”

Jen later noted she feels that her determination to prove her innocence will pay off. “If you do the right thing, then eventually the right thing is going to happen and you will be blessed, and I don’t know why I’m going through this or my family’s going through this, but I don’t question a lot. I don’t question God’s plan,” she explained, “There is a reason for this and I just feel like I need to set an example for others, that you fight. You fight your a** off for your freedom.”

In March last year, Jen and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, through which they allegedly victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The pair pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in April that year. But by late November 2021, Stuart, 43, had changed his plea to guilty. If convicted of all charges, both Jen and Stuart could face up to 70 years in prison.

Fast forward to February this year, Jen’s attorneys filed a new motion to request that clips from “RHOSLC” not be shown during her upcoming trial. They argued she’s playing a fictionalized version of herself on the show “who is molded by the requirements of being on the ‘RHOSLC’.”