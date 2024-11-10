Jelly Roll Alleges Unnamed Artist Aggregated Fake Album Sales for No. 1 Chart Spot [Video]

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Jelly Roll has expressed frustration with the questionable practices in the music industry that impact record sales.

During a recent appearance on *The Pat McAfee Show*, the Nashville artist discussed how his latest album, *Beautifully Broken*, reached No. 1. He revealed that another artist, who he chose not to name, was releasing an album around the same time but was not even expected to be close to the sales needed to claim the top spot on the charts.

However, just one day before the sales tally ended, that artist’s sales suddenly spiked, bringing them close to the required numbers for No. 1. Jelly Roll shared that he spoke with his manager about the situation and was advised not to get caught up in the “dirty” side of the industry.

“There was an artist who, according to HITS Daily Double, wasn’t even expected to be within 50-60,000 albums of me and Rod Wave,” Jelly Roll explained. “Then, on Thursday night, just before the Friday count ended, they suddenly sold 40,000 albums through a third-party aggregation site. I was like, ‘Yo, that’s just slimy.’ I used a different word for it. But Luminate, the company responsible for tracking record sales, ended up rejecting those numbers, which is why I ended up with the No. 1 album.”

Although he didn’t mention the artist’s name, people online believe Jelly Roll is referring to Charli XCX, whose albums Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 when Roll took the top spot. Rod Wave came in at No. 2 with his album Last Lap which Jelly Roll said should’ve taken the top spot as Wave racked up more streams than him.