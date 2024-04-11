Jeezy Wants Primary Custody of Daughter Monaco Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce | lovebscott.com

Jeezy is now asking for primary custody of his and Jeannie Mai’s young daughter amid their divorce.

According to TMZ, Jeezy is now requesting primary custody of his and Mai’s 2-year-old daughter, Monaco. Court documents, reportedly obtained by the outlet, assert that the rapper is asking an Atlanta judge “to toss out the current custody and parenting time arrangement” he and Mai recently decided on in mediation.

Instead, the rapper is asking the judge to rule that Monaco can live with him full-time.

Jeezy says he initially agreed to move to the basement amid their breakup. However, he says Jeannie later moved out of their family home, and took their little girl with her.

Jeezy alleges Jeannie has since tasked her brother and mother with the majority of the care of 2-year-old Monaco, claiming Jeannie’s extensive travel schedule isn’t good for their kid and adding that Jeannie has withheld his parenting time with their child for nearly 2 months.

In the docs, Jeezy says the child would have more stability if he had primary physical custody … and that’s what he’s now asking a judge to enforce.

This development comes almost 4 months after Jeannie hit back at Jeezy for claiming she was gatekeeping Monaco from him. At the time, Jeannie said she had accommodated all of Jeezy’s visitation requests — including time over the holidays.

She did cite safety as a concern the last time around … alleging Jeezy had unsecured firearms in his home before, which Jeezy insists is not the case. He says Monaco is never left unmonitored and that his firearms are always secured and safely away from the child.