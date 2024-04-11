Drake Dismissed from Lawsuit Over Astroworld Festival Tragedy That Killed 10, Judge Rules | lovebscott.com

Drake’s officially out of all Astroworld lawsuits.

via: Houston Chronicles

A Harris County district court judge on Wednesday dismissed Drake from the sprawling civil lawsuit over the deadly Astroworld concert.

The Canadian rapper was a guest performer at the November 2021 concert, appearing on stage as people were being injured and killed in a crowd crush during festival headliner Travis Scott’s set.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, in March asked to be dismissed from the lawsuit, arguing he had nothing to do with the festival’s planning or management.

Judge Kristen Hawkins this week issued a series of orders dismissing other defendants from the lawsuit. Some prominent defendants, including Apple and companies owned by Scott, were denied in their bids to be dismissed.

Scott’s attorneys are expected to appear in court Monday to argue for his dismissal.

The first civil trial related to the 10 deaths and thousands of injuries that happened at the concert is expected to begin in May.