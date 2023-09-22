Jeannie Mai And Mario Lopez Cheating Rumors Are False, Source Claims

Ever since Jeezy filed to divorce Jeannie Mai, one particular unfounded rumor’s gathered steam online, that she cheated on him with Mario Lopez.

A source close to TV host Jeannie Mai Jenkins has shut down rumors that Jenkins cheated on ex-husband Jeezy with actor and TV host Mario Lopez. Furthermore, the source told TMZ that infidelity has played no part in the high-profile divorce between the rapper and The Real host. There never appeared to be any concrete evidence supporting the claim that Jenkins had been unfaithful to Jeezy. The rumors that she strayed with Lopez appeared to rely exclusively on the fact that Jenkins had co-hosted a week of episodes of Access Hollywood with Lopez last month and the pair had good chemistry.

In fact, recent reports have described Jenkins as being left “devastated” by the divorce. Furthermore, a source who spoke to Page Six claimed that Jenkins was holding out for reconciliation. “She wants to work things out. She did not get married to get divorced. This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down. Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and work things [out]. She is hoping for a resolution and wants to remain as a united family unit.”

However, not everyone is feeling sorry for Jenkins. A number of old clips of Jenkins making some problematic remarks have surfaced in the weeks following the divorce going public. Perhaps the most notable of these clips is one where Jenkins appeared to admit to fetishizing Black men. “Love Black guys. But for me – dark meat on the side, white meat keeps me lean and mean,” Mai says in the fairly shocking clip from The Real. However, Mai then immediately tried to walk it back after being, rightfully called out for essentially saying she wants her “main man” to be white.

Many people online have called out this clip as Mai fetishizing Black men, especially as she refers to them as “dark” later in the clip. Furthermore, people have taken issue with how casually and blatantly Mai refers to it. Not only does she refer to men as “meat”, but she also casually admits to enjoying having a Black man as a side piece to sate her attraction to Black men. The divorce and its fallout remains a developing story.