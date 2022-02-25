Jazmine Sullivan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels Tour Dates [Photos]

This past Valentine’s Day saw Jazmine Sullivan kicking off her latest tour in promotion of her latest release Heaux Tales. Earlier this week, she took to social media to cancel a date on said tour as a result of feeling sick.

“My doctor confirmed today that I’m positive with Covid. I am taking every precaution to isolate myself,” she wrote. I’m truly sad to have to cancel more shows but health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you.”

Tour update. This is really disappointing but we will figure it out. pic.twitter.com/bp1a0aLetx — Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) February 25, 2022

The “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer informed her fans that her Los Angeles show scheduled for Friday (Feb. 25) has been canceled.

Shows for next week will likely follow suit.

“We will let you know when the tour will resume once we have made that decision. As soon as we have more information in regards to tickets and rescheduling, ticket holders will be notified via email,” she continued.

As the news quickly went viral, Black Twitter was visibly heartbroken and took a moment to respond, wishing Sullivan a speedy recovery.

