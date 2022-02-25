D.A.’s Office Releases A Statement Regarding Megan Thee Stallion And Tory Lanez Case

The District Attorney’s office released a statement regarding the ongoing Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez case.

via: HipHopDX

In a statement sent to HipHopDX, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office sounded confident the case the prosecutors have built will fully support the charges against Tory Lanez.

“Although we are legally prohibited from commenting on the evidence and will continue to abide by that obligation, our office is under an ethical duty to only proceed on charges which we believe can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and which have already been upheld by a judge after presentation of evidence at the preliminary hearing,” the statement read. “We believe the evidence substantially supports the charges and allegations and that evidence will be borne out in court.”

Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both feet in July 2020 following a night out with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner. A few days later, she accused Tory Lanez of being the triggerman, something he’s repeatedly denied. During this week’s contentious social media exchange, Megan posted and deleted a text from Tory Lanez apologizing for what happened. But, he argued he was apologizing for sleeping with Meg’s ex-best friend Kelsey — not shooting her.

“Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends,” he tweeted. “And I got caught. That’s what I apologized 4 … it’s sick how u spun it tho.” As previously mentioned, the trial continues on April 5.

The case is currently ongoing, therefore Megan or Tory’s claims have not been validated as of yet.