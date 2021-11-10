Jay-Z Wins His Legal Fight With Parlux Fragrances, Dodging A $67 Million Penalty

Jay-Z has racked up another legal victory today, avoiding a $67 million penalty in the process.

via: Rap-Up

On Wednesday, a jury cleared the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer in a lawsuit with Parlux Fragrances LLC that claimed he breached contractual obligations for his signature “Gold Jay-Z” cologne by failing to properly promote it.

According to Billboard, he won’t be held liable for $67 million in requested damages. No money was awarded to Parlux or JAY-Z, who was seeking $6 million in royalties from the deal.

“You failed to prove your case, they failed to prove their case,” Justice Andrew Borrok told an attorney for Parlux after the verdict was announced. “You’re excused.”

JAY-Z had been in litigation for nearly six years over “Gold Jay-Z,” which he launched in 2013 through a partnership with Parlux.

Parlux alleged that the rapper was supposed to do a series of events to promote Gold via “Good Morning America” and an in-store appearance at Macy’s, but he “never once personally appeared.”

“I did a lot for the Gold Jay-Z launch,” JAY-Z said while testifying in Manhattan Supreme Court last month. “You have me on trial from something I didn’t do.”

The jury was swayed by arguments from JAY-Z’s lawyer that questioned why he would attach his name to a product that he wanted to fail.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the jury, especially during these difficult times,” JAY-Z said following his victory.

While Parluxe claimed to have lost $18 million on the Gold Jay-Z cologne and sought $67 million in the lawsuit, neither Parluxe nor Jay, whose countersuit demanded around $6 million in unpaid royalties, got their target payment.