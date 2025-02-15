Jay-Z Says Tony Buzbee Also Blackmailed Him Over a Male Accuser

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Jay-Z and Sean Combs are no longer facing a lawsuit accusing them of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000, according to a court document filed on Friday in New York federal court.

Jay-Z is now going out of his way to expose Tony Buzbee’s alleged attempts to get large sums of money from him over 2 different allegations — one of which was just dismissed, and the other never even ended up in court.

According to docs Jay-Z filed this week, obtained by TMZ, Buzbee sent 2 “demand letters” to Jay in November 2024 — one of them was over the Jane Doe who accused Jay and Diddy of raping her in 2000, when she was 13. The other was for a John Doe, who, according to the letter, claimed Jay sexually assaulted him at a 2015 Beverly Hills party … when he was 16, and had been secretly drugged by someone other than Jay.

Now, Jay calls both allegations “false and ridiculous in every respect.” As we reported, the Jane Doe accuser filed Friday to dismiss her case … a huge victory for Jay and Diddy.

This John Doe allegation we had not previously heard about, and Jay says Buzbee’s letters for both clients demanded “something of substance” to address the “situation” … which Jay interpreted as a demand for a lot of money “to buy their silence.” He also describes the letters as “blatant blackmail attempts.”

In his new docs, Jay accused Buzbee of intentionally filing the Jane Doe lawsuit on the eve of Blue Ivy’s Hollywood premiere for the ‘Lion King’ prequel, “Mufasa.” He says it put him in a difficult position of “having to choose between supporting my daughter or hiding to avoid the negative press coverage.”

Jay did attend the premiere, and posed for photos with Blue and Beyoncé … but did not take questions from the media.

Back in November, Jay anonymously filed a lawsuit against Buzbee, alleging extortion. Later, he revealed he was the one who sued, and Buzbee tried to get it dismissed.

These new documents are Jay-Z’s effort to keep the case alive. He’s insisted all along he would fight Buzbee tooth and nail in court to restore his good name.

He says he viewed the demand letters as “an existential threat to my reputation, my career, my family, and everything else I have spent my life achieving.”

Although his Jane Doe client’s now dismissed her suit, Buzbee doesn’t sound like he’s backing down in the war with Jay-Z, telling us … “We expect that lawsuit, which is frivolous, to be dismissed.”

