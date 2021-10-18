Jay Williams Vows To Stop Addressing Kyrie Irving's Vaccination Stance After Getting Death Threats [Video]

ESPN analyst and former NBA player Jay Williams revealed that he received numerous death threats on social media after defending Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and his stance against COVID-19.

via: AceShowbiz

Having been dragged by social media users for supporting the active NBA player’s decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, the retired professional basketball star has lashed out at the critics for wishing him death.

Jay made use of his Instagram page to address the issue for one last time. Following his appearance on “First Take”, he posted a video which he captioned with, “About the last 2 days.. From people telling me I should kill myself to the ones that thank me for supporting someone still in the process of making his decision. This is my last word on Kyrie Irving.”

In the video, the television analyst sarcastically began, “Thank God I almost passed away when I was 21 years old.” Claiming to have received death threats, he revealed, “You know some of the crazy s*** that people say to me on the internet when they disagree with my opinion? Go hit a pole, go die again, aww Duke education. Thank God I went through that experience, ’cause I don’t need other people to justify how I think about myself.”

The 40-year-old, who said he himself has received his jabs, went on defending Kyrie, saying that the Brooklyn Nets player “doesn’t owe you anything. He doesn’t owe you answers that you feel like you need.” He added, “I got answers for all you guys. Your opinions do not matter and it shouldn’t matter to Kyrie Irving.”

In a follow-up video, Jay spoke on unvaccinated players from other teams who are able to come to play in cities where there is a vaccine mandate. “I am so damn confused! So……. @bradbeal3 (my guy & who is unvaccinated) can come into NYC & play in the Garden last night? Please help me understand…,” he wrote in the caption.

Due to the New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Kyrie is deemed ineligible to play or practice with his team until he is vaccinated.

No one should be getting death threats over their opinion.