Jay Leno Officially Granted Conservatorship of His Wife Mavis After Her Dementia Diagnosis | lovebscott.com

Jay Leno’s request for a conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno’s estate was granted on Tuesday during a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom.

During a hearing at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, April 9, which PEOPLE attended, Mavis’ lawyer said she was “in agreement” with the conservatorship and noted that she is “receiving excellent care with her husband, Mr. Leno.”

The judge agreed, saying, “I think she’s in the least restrictive environment. I think she’s in very good care with Mr. Leno.”

The judge then looked at Leno, 73, and said, “Everything you’re doing is right,” before acknowledging, “I totally understand this is a difficult period.”

She noted that Mavis, 77, does “consent” to the conservatorship and confirmed Jay is “fit” to serve as conservator.

Leno also shared he is in the process of estate planning and looking at his wife’s will. All assets are common property so they will not be an issue under the conservatorship.

The update comes after the former Tonight Show host brought Mavis to his stand-up show at the Hollywood Improv comedy club in WeHo last week.

In January, Jay filed for conservatorship for his wife as he revealed that she had been diagnosed with “advanced dementia,” according to documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time. His motive behind the petition was to set up a living trust for Mavis to ensure that she has “managed assets” to provide her with future care if he died.