Jay Leno Injures Face and Breaks Wrist in Fall, Adding to List of Recent Injuries: ‘I’m All Black and Blue’ [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 50 mins ago

Jay Leno shocked fans when he recently revealed his heavily bruised and swollen face, which he says is a result of falling down a hill. People joked that something more scandalous like gambling debts may have played a role.

The comedian was staying at a Pennsylvania Hampton Inn when he decided to have dinner at a restaurant before his show. He didn’t have a car, so he walked, and attempted to take a short cut down a hill that turned out to be more steep than he anticipated. He tumbled 60 feet down the hill, hitting his head on a rock in the process.

“I broke my wrist, lost my nail on the finger, and then I’m all black and blue,” he recalled to Inside Edition while sporting an eye patch.

Speaking of the eye patch, the former Tonight Show host, 74, also told TMZ, “I fell down. Boom, boom, boom. I rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye, there you go.”

Leno said the accident happened right before he was set to do a show at the Yaamava’ Casino in Southern California. The show must go on, apparently, because Leno waited until after his performance to go to the hospital to seek medical attention.

Not that he’s too concerned. When Inside Edition asked Leno if he’d be able to see again, he said, “It’ll be fine, I’m not worried about it.” He echoed similar sentiments to TMZ when that outlet asked how he was “holding up” with the obvious injuries. “I’m holding up fine — I’m right here talking to you,” he said.

The fall down the hill is the latest in a string of injuries in recent years for the comedian. When asked about this by TMZ, he quipped, “The great thing about this age [is] you don’t learn by your mistakes, you just keep doing the same stupid thing.”

via: Entertainment Weekly

