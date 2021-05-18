Jason Derulo Welcomes Baby Boy with Girlfriend Jena Frumes: 'Everything I Never Knew I Needed' [Photos]

Jason Derulo is a father.

The singer-turned-TikToker welcomed his first child with girlfriend, model Jena Frumes, on May 8, the couple revealed Tuesday.

In a sweet Instagram post, Jena shared a series of photos from the hospital room where she delivered her son and some cute photos from their home.

“A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king ???” she captioned the post. “Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed???? 05/08/2021?”

She added, “I love you forever @jasonderulo.”

The couple did not reveal their son’s name yet. Congrats both their family!