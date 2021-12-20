Japanese 'Frozen' Actress, Anime Star and Singer, Sayaka Kanda, Found Dead at 35

Sayaka Kanda, an actress known for voicing the Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s ‘Frozen,’ has died.

She was 35.

via People:

According to the statement on Kanda’s website, which had replaced all previous content with the notice of her death, the actress “died suddenly” on Saturday.

The statement, which was written by the CEO of Robe Co., Kamaichi Mitsuhisa, also said that an investigation into her death is still being conducted.

Local news outlet Kyodo News reported that Kanda was found unconscious around 1 p.m. on Saturday lying in an outdoor space at the hotel she was staying at.

The news outlet also stated that the singer had died after being transported to the hospital, and that the police are investigating her death as a “probable suicide” but are not ruling out foul play.

Kanda recently voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen, and was slated to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.

At the time of her death, she was performing in the musical My Fair Lady. Producers told Kyodo News that Kanda was at the show’s Friday rehearsal, but failed to show up for the Saturday performance.

She is survived by her parents, actor Masaki Kanda and singer Seiko Matsuda.

May she rest in peace.