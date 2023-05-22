Janelle Monáe Explains Her Recent Antics: “I’m Much Happier When My Titties Are Out” [Photos]

The singer graces the cover of ‘Rolling Stone’s Pride issue.

via: HotNewHipHop

Janelle Monáe is going through changes, and the world is definitely taking notice. Over the past month, we’ve seen the singer bare her body more than ever before, happily showing off her breasts not only during a live performance but also on the cover of Rolling Stone. The latter was shared with the world on Monday (May 22), with Monáe posing in front of a blank white background wearing nothing but a golden headpiece to cover her hair.

“Janelle Monáe: Freer Than Ever,” the headline reads. In the accompanying story, the Dirty Computer songstress touches on not only her recent NSFW antics but also her upcoming album, The Age of Pleasure. Regarding the former, the 37-year-old has made it abundantly clear that she’s “much happier when [her] titties are out and [she] can run around free.” According to Monáe, a deep personal evolution has allowed her to become “more nude, more present, and less anxious.”

As for her upcoming album, Janelle says that it has a wide variety of influences behind it. “It was inspired by all of my friends, my community of folks who are from South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, the Caribbean, Atlanta, L.A., Chicago. Seeing all of us together in our Blackness, in the love that we had in our eyes for each other,” she expressed to Rolling Stone.

It remains unclear which collaborators Monáe will be connecting with – if any – on the project. So far she’s given fans two singles, “Float” with Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 and more recently, “Lipstick Lover,” to hold us over until the quickly approaching official release date on June 9.