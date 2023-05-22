Yung Miami Responds After Jimmy Butler Shoots His Shot During Game [Photos]

Yung Miami has responded to an NBA Playoffs incident involving Jimmy Butler.

via: HipHopDX

Butler put up 16 points along with eight rebounds, six assists and two steals on Sunday night (May 21) as the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics 128-102 to take a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. But his performance wasn’t the only thing that caught the eye.

At one point in the game, Jimmy Butler went over to Yung Miami who was sat courtside at the Kaseya Center and appeared to say something to her that prompted a smile, although it’s unclear what the exchange was about.

The City Girls rapper later took to Twitter to react to some of the fan chatter about their interaction, coyly responding with laughing emojis when someone asked what Butler said to her.

When another fan tweeted: “@YungMiami305 I SEE YOU AT THE HEAT GAME TRYNA FUCK JIMMY BUTLER,” she replied: “Who said that?”

The other half of the City Girls, JT, also chimed in on the gossip by tweeting: “I screamed” along with a bunch of laughing emojis in response to Miami’s comment.

Yung Miami previously revealed a basketball player helped her out of a “dark place” following the passing of her ex, Jai Wiggins, who was shot and killed in 2020.

“I started talking to this guy, this basketball player,” she told The Cut in April. “At the time, I was just so depressed. I was just so out of my mind.

“I met somebody new. And he was just something different for me. He just took my mind off of what I was going through. He just came and was level-headed and was there for me.”

She also opened up about her on-again, off-again relationship with Diddy, claiming they’re both now single but remain “good friends.”

“We’re still good friends! But we’re single,” she said at the time. “That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were fucking with each other hard. We were together every day at one point.”

She added: “He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”