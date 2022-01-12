Jamie Lynn Spears: ‘I Went Out of My Way’ to Help Britney End Conservatorship [Video]

Jamie Lynn Spears is addressing her rift with sister Britney Spears in an emotional interview with “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

via: Page Six

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: “Everyone has a voice and it should be heard.” @jamielynnspears reveals to @JujuChangABC for the first time that she tried to give her pop star sister, @britneyspears, the resources she’d need to end her conservatorship. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/oVQ8tEMUgB — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 12, 2022

Jamie Lynn Spears claimed in a rare TV interview Wednesday that she tried to help end her now-estranged sister Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so,” Jamie Lynn, 30, said on “Good Morning America” Wednesday.

“I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family,” she continued. “If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

The “Zoey 101” alum did not reveal which “contacts” she gave Britney, 40, nor whether the pop star ever got in touch with them.

Jamie Lynn did, however, share that she had a conversation with Samuel D. Ingham III, whom a Los Angeles judge appointed as Britney’s lawyer when she was hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold in February 2008 at the onset of the conservatorship.

Ingham resigned in July 2021 after Britney requested to hire an attorney of her choosing, Mathew Rosengart, who has been representing her ever since.

“If she wanted to talk to other people, then I did [help]. I set that up,” Jamie Lynn told ABC News’ Juju Chang while promoting her upcoming memoir. “I even spoke to her previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor.”

When asked whether she agreed or disagreed with the conservatorship, which controlled everything from how Britney spent her money to the color of her kitchen cabinets, Jamie Lynn responded, “It wasn’t about agreeing with the conservatorship. Everyone has a voice, and it should be heard.”

Britney testified in court in June 2021 that her family “did nothing” to help her when her father, Jamie Spears, allegedly put her in a mental health facility against her will in early 2019.

The “Toxic” singer also told the judge presiding over her case that her family “should be in jail” for benefitting from her “abusive” conservatorship, which the New York Times estimated generated at least $6 million for Jamie during his time serving as his eldest daughter’s legal guardian.

Jamie, 69, was ultimately suspended from his role in September, and the conservatorship was terminated altogether in November.

A newly freed Britney unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram earlier this month after repeatedly trading barbs on the social media platform.

However, the “Sweet Magnolias” star tearfully insisted on “GMA” that the “love is still there” between her and Britney, adding, “I’ve only ever loved and supported her.”

Check out more clips of the interview below.

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: “I love my sister … I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her.” Despite their complicated relationship, @jamielynnspears tells @JujuChangABC she still has a deep love for her big sister, @britneyspears. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/4SzC79lryE — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 12, 2022

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: “I have to do it or how else can I expect my daughters to stand up for themselves?” @jamielynnspears to @JujuChangABC on why she says it was the right time to pen her memoir “Things I Should Have Said”. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/VBfV6d5eHC — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 12, 2022

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: “It felt like you’re almost like suffocating.”

@jamielynnspears reveals to @JujuChangABC that she was sent away to a remote cabin with no contact to the outside world for weeks, in her first TV interview on her personal memoir. https://t.co/k7LGZ0KKW1 pic.twitter.com/iFkeEtd4A5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 12, 2022

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: “I was so afraid that her last thought was, 'why didn’t mama save me?’”

@jamielynnspears opens up to @JujuChangABC about her daughter’s near-fatal ATV accident, in first TV interview about her new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said”. https://t.co/k7LGZ0KKW1 pic.twitter.com/SBWJIMEeFX — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 12, 2022