Jamie Lynn Spears to Sit for Exclusive Nightline TV Interview About Her Memoir and Family [Video]

Jamie Lynn Spears will sit down for an exclusive TV interview with Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang on January 12.

via Billboard:

The star will discuss her upcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said, her family and her life, according to a press release. The interview will air on Good Morning Americaon Wednesday, Jan. 12, and more of Chang’s interview with Spears airs later that night on Nightline.

Spears’ memoir, Things I Should Have Said, is set to be released on Jan. 18, 2022 via Worthy Publishing. The memoir is said to be an intimate look into Spears’ personal struggles as a child actress, teen mother and public figure.

She announced she had finished the memoir in an Instagram post back in October, writing, “I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else. I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this ’30 year long’ chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life.”

You already know this is going to set Britney ALL the way off.

TOMORROW on GMA | @jamielynnspears in her first TV interview on her new personal memoir. What does she want you to now know about her family & her life? Watch the new ABC Exclusive tomorrow morning only on ABC’s Good Morning America. pic.twitter.com/62M31iyCbF — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 11, 2022