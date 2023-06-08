Jamie Foxx’s Rep Denies Claim He Had Stroke Due to COVID-19 Vaccine

Jamie Fox’s rep is clearing up a specific detail about his illness — it wasn’t caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

via JJ:

A.J. Benza, a podcaster, first spoke out with an unsubstantiated claim in an episode of Ask Dr. Drew with Dr. Drew Pinsky. Benza allegedly shared that Jamie’s recent medical event was due to the COVID-19 vaccine causing him to get a blood clot which led to a stroke.

Jamie’s rep has issued a statement in response to this claim and they are totally shutting it down. His rep told NBC this claim about the vaccine is “completely inaccurate.”



We wish Jamie well.