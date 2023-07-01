Jamie Foxx's California Mansion Getting Upgrade Amid His Unclear Health Condition

Jamie Foxx’s $10.5 million California mansion appears to be getting an upgrade as his health condition continues to remain up in the air.

via: AceShowbiz

Although it is still unclear how his health condition is following his “medical complication,” the “Django Unchained” actor was reported to have his Mediterranean-style villa home under construction.

In photos obtained by Page Six on Friday, June 30, the 55-year-old star’s enormous 17,000 square feet estate in Hidden Valley could be seen being renovated. One of the pictures showed a massive dumpster packed with wasted building debris being placed in the backyard of his extravagant home.

A ladder, a worker’s table and slabs of wood could also be spotted being placed underneath Jamie’s balcony. However, it is still unknown what kind of renovations were done to the luxurious mansion. It is also unclear if the “A Million Ways to Die in the West” actor is residing in the California estate as he recovers.

Jamie was reported to have bought the property back in 2007. His estate is built on 40 acres of land and has breathtaking mountain views. Completed in 1995, it has 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a spacious living room, a dining area, a game room, a gym, an elegant kitchen, a library, a recording studio and a garage for five cars.

Jamie’s primary sleeping area, which features a sitting room, two big fireplaces, double baths, a sauna and a balcony, is reported to be the most stunning element of the residence. The outdoor area of his house boasts a big Olympic swimming pool with outside cabanas, several tennis courts, guest rooms and a customized basketball arena with stadium-style seats.

The photos of Jamie’s California mansion being upgraded came shortly after the Oscar-winning actor was reported to be “working hard to recover.” A source told PEOPLE at the end of June, “He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself. He has the tightest circle around him.”

Jamie’s fellow actor John Boyega has also given an update on his health. “He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro. He’s doing well,” John stated at the Hollywood premiere of “They Cloned Tyrone” on Tuesday, June 27.

“And then, you know, we (are) just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return. I gave him the well-wishes directly,” he continued spilling. “I gave him all the well-wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”