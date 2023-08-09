Jamie Foxx Shows Off Pickleball Skills After Medical Emergency and Social Media Controversy [Video]

Jamie Foxx is mastering his spin shots in pickleball!

via: Fox News

The 55-year-old actor reposted a video on his Instagram Story of himself playing against Olympic volleyball star Casey Patterson.

Patterson initially posted the video on his own social media, with the caption, “That Jamie Foxx spin will get ya…”

He also shared an additional angle, better showing Foxx in action and on camera, and he can be heard saying, “I got dead balls out here, dead balls,” referring to the gameplay.

Patterson captioned the video, “For all the comments who say @iamjamiefoxx didn’t hit that ball.”

Foxx’s appearance playing pickleball comes just a few weeks after he gave fans an update on his recovery from an undisclosed medical condition that sent him to the hospital in April.

The “Ray” star explained the severity of the issue in a video on social media, saying, “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.”

He continued, adding that he wanted to keep it private because he “didn’t want you to see me like that.”

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show,” he said.

Foxx concluded the video assuring everyone, “I am on my way back.”