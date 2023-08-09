Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III Sentenced 3 to 10 Years in Fatal DUI

After former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III pleaded guilty in May in a Clark County District Court to a felony charge of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter, he was sentenced on Wednesday.

via: ESPN

Ruggs was sentenced Wednesday to three to 10 years in prison for a November 2021 drunken driving crash that killed a Las Vegas woman and her dog.

Ruggs could be eligible for parole after three years.

Clark County District Court judge Jennifer Schwartz told Ruggs on Wednesday that it was one of the more tragic cases she has seen.

Ruggs, 24, had been under house arrest with alcohol and location electronic monitoring devices since pleading guilty in May to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed Tina Tintor and her dog, Max. On Wednesday, Ruggs read from a statement directed at Tintor’s family in which he apologized for his actions.

“To the parents and family of Ms. Tintor, I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering,” Ruggs said.

Standing between his lawyers in a dark blue suit, Ruggs addressed Schwartz and said he let his “family, teammates and those that believed in me down with my actions.” He said that he had searched for answers over the past 21 months since the crash to explain his actions but said that he offers no excuses and hopes to begin the healing process, for himself and others involved. Ruggs said that he hopes to raise awareness of the dangers of driving both impaired and with excessive speed.

“My actions are not a true reflection of me,” Ruggs added.

Ruggs had faced three to 10 years in a Nevada state prison since May. The Raiders cut Ruggs the day after the crash.