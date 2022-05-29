Jamie Foxx Criticizes Lawmakers for Letting "Little Children Die Over and Over Again" in a "Christian Society" [Photo]

Jamie Foxx criticized lawmakers over their lack of legislative action after shootings like the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week.

via: Revolt

In a fiery message posted to Instagram on Thursday (May 26), the 54-year-old Oscar-winning actor shared his condolences to the families of the victims who were killed on Tuesday, May 24. In the message, he also lashed out on lawmakers and “so-called Christians,” who he says have failed to make changes to laws that would prevent a mass shootings from happeneing.

“Little angels my heart goes out to ur families,” Foxx began. “Never thought I would live in A society a ‘Christian Society’ where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws.”

The Texas native continued in the caption of his post, writing, “If the people in this country are leaders and so-called Christians… if they are going to heaven… I’LL PASS!!!!!” Foxx then concluded the post with the hashtag “the devil is busy.”

Foxx’s Instagram message was accompanied by a photo collage of 16 of the 19 children who were killed in what has been considered the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

According to Houston Chronicle, the gunman legally purchased an AR-15 style rifle on Tuesday, May 17 — one day after he turned 18. Three days later, he purchased a second rifle, and also purchased 375 rounds of ammunition in between. Right before his school rampage, it was reported that the gunman also shot his grandmother.

Other celebrities and public figures that have spoken out about the tragic event on social media include Offset, Cardi B, Chloe Bailey, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Lebron James, Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, Missy Elliot and more.