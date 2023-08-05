Jamie Foxx Clarifies the Meaning of His Instagram Post [Photo]

Jamie Foxx has removed an Instagram post on Friday which was criticized as being anti-semitic. The since-deleted post read, “They killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you?! #fakefriends #fakelove.” The comment attracted swift condemnation by social media users.

Saturday morning Jamie issued a clarification via her Instagram Stories.

I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with “they” not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended

Nothing but love always,

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx clarifies the meaning of his Instagram post, which some interpreted as antisemitic: “To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more.” pic.twitter.com/4QZYMOUNIZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 5, 2023