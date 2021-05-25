Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris Get Matching Tattoos on 'Red Table Talk' [Video]

You know what they say — the family that tattoos together, can’t lose together!

Okay…no one actually says that, BUT Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris got matching tattoos on the latest episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ and we think it’s the cutest thing!

via People:

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of this week’s episode of the Facebook Watch show, Adrienne Banfield-Norris gets a tattoo made by iconic tattoo artist Dr. Woo as she, daughter Jada Pinkett Smith and granddaughter Willow Smith wait for their turn.

During the intimate ink session, Willow, 20, opens up about how her father, Will Smith, reacted when she got her first tattoo.

“He was actually the one that I was most nervous about,” Willow recalls. “I showed my mom the art for my half-sleeve three weeks before I got it. But I didn’t tell my dad.”

The singer and actress said her father found out eventually and called her a few days after she had gotten her new ink.

“I showed it to him and he said, ‘Everything is in divine order. Your path is your path and I love you,'” Willow says.

In this week’s episode, Pinkett Smith, 49, takes Banfield-Norris and Willow on a special trip to Dr. Woo’s studio. The renowned tattoo artist will open up in the episode about his Chinese-American roots and how he talks to his young children about racism.

In March 2020, Pinkett Smith said her daughter “came into womanhood” after shaving her head during an art exhibit at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles.

“The first time you shaved your head [was] when you were 12 years old. But this time, you came into a womanhood,” Pinkett Smith told her daughter during episode of Red Table Talk at the time. “So, kudos to you.”

“I feel like I was just shedding a lot history and emotional baggage,” Willow explained. “Six, seven, years of emotion, I just let it go.”