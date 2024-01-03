Jada Pinkett Smith Compared To Slimmed-Down Fat Joe After Sharing Mirror Selfie

Hollywood star Jada Pinkett Smith is once again the topic of conversation on social media, but this time, not for her controversial marriage.

via: AceShowbiz

Pinkett Smith garnered hilarious online responses connecting her to Fat Joe due to her new social media post. After sharing a never-before-seen mirror selfie, the “Girls Trip” actress was compared to a slimmed-down version of the “All the Way Up” rapper.

The 52-year-old actress and the 53-year-old hip-hop artist became trending topics on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, January 2. At that time, X users voiced their thoughts on the actress’ resemblance to the spitter in her new photo. One in particular wrote, “Damn I thought Fat Joe was really losing weight on his diets but then i found out this is jada pinkett smith. crying right now,” adding a slew of laughing emojis.

On the same social media platform, another user weighed in, “I was about to say, ‘Damn, Fat Joe has lost huge amount of weight!’ Until I realized it’s Jada Pinkett Smith.” Similarly, a third penned, “I said, ‘DAMN…Fat Joe got slimmer!’ NAH… that’s Jada Pinkett Smith…and now I need thicker glasses.” Meanwhile, a fourth referred to Jada’s actor husband and stated, “Will Smith looking at Jada Pinkett Smith and wondering, ‘How did I end up with Fat Joe?’ ”

The hilarious comments came only hours after Jada posted the mirror selfie on social media. Earlier that same day, she made use of her Instagram page to upload the photo, which featured her striking a pose in front of a huge mirror.

In the snap, Jada was pictured wearing a white tee under a brown insulated jacket that came with white patterns all over it and black ones on both of its long sleeves. She also donned a pair of long baggy white pants, dark green leg warmers and white sneakers with matching laces.

The “Red Table Talk” co-host, who flaunted her nearly unnoticeable pink hair, put on a pair of earrings, brown shades and a ring to enhance the look. Along with the snap, she wrote in the caption of the post, “I think jean leg warmers is where it’s at for me in 2024,” adding a tongue out emoji.

Jada has limited the comments section of the post. The online responses that appeared only included a few positive ones from Instagram users, who showered her with praise for her look. Meanwhile, one user in particular shared their opinions on leg warmers.