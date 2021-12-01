Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Music Legend Clarence Avant, Shot and Killed During Home Invasion

Noted music exec Clarence Avant, who was just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was the victim of a home invasion on Tuesday night.

Sadly, during the invasion, his wife of 54 years — Jacqueline Avant — was shot and killed.

The invasion took place in the Trousdale Estates area near Beverly Hills. According to police, they received a call at 2:30am for a home invasion. The caller told the dispatcher someone had been shot. By the time police arrived, Jackie was en route to the hospital.

A family source says the people who broke into the house fired shots and hit Jackie. Clarence was home at the time. It’s unclear if he was hurt.

Jackie and Clarence’s daughter is Nicole Avant, who is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

Jacqueline was 81. RIP.