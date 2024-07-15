Jacquees Proposes to Deiondra Sanders at Their Baby Shower: 'She Said Yes' | lovebscott.com

Jacquees is getting married.

He proposed to pregnant girlfriend Deiondra Sanders over the weekend — and she said yest!

via Complex:

On Saturday, Jacquees hopped on his Instagram with a post showing several pictures of himself putting a diamond ring on Sanders’s finger at their baby shower. In the caption, Jacquees wrote, “She said YES! ???.”

A number of his celebrity friends wished the couple nothing but the best in the comment section, including NBA All-Star Trae Young, comedian DC Young Fly, rapper Killer Mike, Monica, and more.

Jacquees shared another post showing a video of how the proposal went down at the party. The clip included a montage of the baby shower, with attendees greeting the couple and enjoying the party’s ambiance. At one point in the video, Jacquees gives a speech about how the couple met.

The couple’s engagement comes after they revealed the baby’s gender earlier this year. They held a gender reveal party back in May, with Jacquees taking to Instagram to announce that he’ll be the father of a boy. Sanders shared a behind-the-scenes YouTube video of the party preparations and revealed that the singer would be picking the child’s name.

“It’s only one name that he did mention that I actually really like, and it’s unisex,” said Deiondra. “I said I was going to wait until I know the gender to start picking names. But the one that he did mention—I actually really like that.”

Congrats!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?King Of R&B? (@jacquees)