Jacob Elordi Allegedly Assaults Radio Producer Over Bathwater Joke, Police Launch Investigation

Saltburn and Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi is accused of allegedly assaulting a journalist in a fight outside a hotel in Sydney, Australia.

via: Rolling Stone

The police department in New South Wales, Australia, has launched an investigation after actor Jacob Elordi was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with Joshua Fox, a radio producer for The Kyle & Jackie O Show on KIIS FM, Variety reports.

According to Fox’s own account of the incident, shared during the show’s most recent broadcast, he approached Elordi at a hotel in Sydney and jokingly requested his bath water to gift to his co-worker Jackie O. Not amused with the reference to the viral scene in Saltburn, one of Elordi’s recent films, the actor allegedly asked that Fox delete the footage and refrain from filming him.

“I refuse to because I feel uncomfortable right now, and this is the only evidence,” Fox said on The Kyle & Jackie O Show. “And then Jacob kind of just flips, and he kind of pushes me against the wall, and his hands are on my throat.”

According to a statement from New South Wales Police, shared by Variety, “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs. Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”

A rep for Elordi did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

The incident seems as though it may be a tipping point for Elordi, who has had to endure references to his own bath water since the release of Saltburn in November.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked: “Do you want to smell your own candle?” The actor engaged with the bit, during which he was presented with a “Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater” scented candle. The same candle was being presented to celebrities on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Entertainment Tonight offered one of the candles to Margot Robbie and her Barbie co-star, America Ferrera, on the carpet.