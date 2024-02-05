Drake Slams The Grammys: ‘This Show Doesn’t Dictate S—‘

Drake did not attend Sunday night’s (Feb. 4) 66th annual Grammy Awards, but the “IDGAF” MC definitely had something to say about the ceremony.

via: Variety

“All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts — it’s just the opinion of a group of people whose names are kept a secret,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Literally. You can Google it. Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop, but this show doesn’t dictate shit in our world.”

Drake wrote the message over a clip of him giving an acceptance speech at the 2019 ceremony, during which he called into question the very need for a Grammys ceremony at all.

“We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport,” he said at the time. “It is not the NBA … This is a business where sometimes it is up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed race kid from Canada has to say … or a brother from Houston right there, my brother Travis. You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you are a hero in your hometown. If there is people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here, I promise you, you already won.”

Drake was nominated for several Grammys this year via his 2022 album with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” The project was nominated for best rap album, their song “Rich Flex” was nominated for both best rap song and best rap performance, and the track “Spin Bout U” received a best melodic rap performance nod.

It’s worth noting Drake had a concert in Tampa, Florida last night, so there was no way he was going to be able to physically attend if he wanted.