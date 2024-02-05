Patrick Mahomes Sr., Father to Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Arrested on Suspicion of DWI in Texas

Patrick Mahomes Sr. has been arrested on suspicion of a DWI.

via: NBC News

The senior Mahomes was charged with a DWI and booked at Smith County Jail in Tyler, Texas, according to the report.

Mahomes, 53, was released Sunday, jail records show. He posted a $10,000 surety bond.

Representatives for the elder Mahomes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He was also arrested on a DWI charge in 2018. The following year Mahomes Sr. was sentenced to 40 days of jail time that would be served on weekends, according to Smith County, Texas, court records.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Mahomes Sr. was a pitcher in the Major Leagues for 11 seasons, spending the first half of his career with the Minnesota Twins before bouncing around with other teams.